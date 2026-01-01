2026: Oborevwori Felicitates Deltans, Pledges Commitment To More Devt

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has described 2026 as a season of renewed hope, fresh beginnings and collective responsibility for the citizens of the state. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Festus Ahon, he urged citizens to draw strength from the lessons of the past and look forward to the future with optimism, courage and unity of purpose.

The governor acknowledged the sacrifices, resilience and patience displayed by Deltans, noting that the modest but impactful gains recorded across key sectors of the state were made possible by the people’s enduring spirit, peaceful disposition and shared commitment to progress.

Oborevwori promised that the pains, hopes and aspi- rations of the people remain at the heart of his administration’s policies, reaffirming that in the New Year, the government would deepen its focus on good governance, infrastructural renewal, job creation, youth empowerment, enhanced security and inclusive economic growth in line with the MORE Agenda.

The governor appealed to political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders to strengthen collaboration with the government, noting that the task of building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Delta State must be pursued as a shared responsibility.

While wishing Deltans a prosperous, peaceful and fulfilling new year, Oborevwori expressed renewed faith in the collective destiny of the state, assuring that his administration would remain steadfast in delivering people-oriented policies and projects aimed at improving the quality of life of all Deltans and positioning Delta State firmly on a path of sustainable growth, hope and shared prosperity.