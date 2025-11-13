2026: NUPRC Reactivates Dormant Fields To Boost Oil Output To 2.5m bpd

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced plans to reactivate dormant oil fields as part of a strategic initiative to raise national crude production to 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this during the maiden conference of the Energy Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) themed “Four Years of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA): Achievements, Gaps, and the Way Ahead”.

He noted that the Project One Million Barrels Initiative, launched in 2024, has already increased daily production to 1.7–1.83 million barrels.

Represented by Kingston Chikwendu, Head of Regulations and Statutory Compliance, Komolafe highlighted measures including fast-tracked regulatory approvals, enhanced operational efficiency, and the opening of new frontier blocks onshore and offshore. He also revealed 37 new crude evacuation routes to strengthen infrastructure and curb losses from theft and vandalism.

The Commission is enforcing the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) to ensure consistent feedstock for local refineries, while simultaneously advancing gas-to-power projects, LNG and CNG infrastructure, and digital regulatory systems to attract investment.

On community engagement, Komolafe emphasized the digitized Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) framework, which has improved transparency, reduced conflict, and strengthened the industry’s social licence to operate.

Highlighting Nigeria’s gas-focused transition, Komolafe said hydrocarbons still contribute 90% of foreign exchange earnings and 70% of government revenue. He outlined flagship initiatives such as the Decade of Gas, Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, and Presidential CNG Initiative, aimed at ending routine gas flaring by 2030 and cutting methane emissions by 60% by 2031.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, praised the PIA for enhancing transparency, investor confidence, and regulatory governance, while acknowledging ongoing challenges in cultural development, energy transition, and sustainable sector growth.

ECAN Chairman John Ofikhenua commended the PIA as a transformative milestone, noting its role in moving the sector from discretionary governance to a structured legal and operational framework, highlighting the media’s critical role in advancing the Act’s objectives.