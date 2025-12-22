2026: Nigeria Shall Progress Despite Economic, Security Challenges – Prophet Omitade

A renowned Ado Ekiti-based Cleric, Prophet James Omitade, has predicted that Nigeria shall survive and bounce back to global reckoning economically and politically in spite of the daunting challenges confronting it.

However, the General Overseer of Holy Trinity Authority Prophetic Church International slammed Nigerian leaders for jettisoning mentorship in leadership promoted by chiefs Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello in the first Republic, saying this was largely responsible for failure and pervasive mediocrity in governance today.

The Prophet spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, as part of his 2026 predictions tagged: “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Nigeria Shall Survive and Progress”, where he prophesied that the country is destined for greatness despite its multifaceted challenges.

The man of God forecast that Nigerians’ security, economic and political freedoms are imminent, in view of the rising consciousness among the masses, saying the citizens are now conscious of the antecedents of who governs them, while also becoming more vigilant in terms of security and safety.

He said the era when leaders took Nigeria like slaves and ruled them with venom and indiscipline was over, advising the populace to take their destinies in their own hands by freeing themselves from oppression, corruption and maladministration, deploying democratic and constitutional conventions.

Prophet Omitade, despite growing discontents and despair among Nigerians, maintained that the country is destined for greatness, saying the economic initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could have yielded positive results in 2025, but the dividends were robbed off by spiralling insecurity across the zones.

“This is not about politics or showing sympathy for anyone; there are downward trends in the prices of food commodities and petroleum products compared to what we witnessed in 2024. This is the first time in Nigerian history that prices will go up and come down again. This is a plus for this administration.

“But the insecurity has robbed us of every gain that could have been recorded so far. The government must up its game in this aspect. Nigerians are tired of killings and abductions. We are happy that our consciousness has grown, and we now know that security is a responsibility of all of us and not that of the government alone.

“We are now more vigilant, and when we see something, we say something. The development of a nation begins with everybody doing the right thing, whether alone or in the midst of the people. We have the good, the bad and the ugly, but Nigeria will survive, not only survive, it will progress, and all eyes will see”.

Prophet Omitade averred that the endemic corruption and bad leadership are lucid reflections of the Nigerian society, lamenting that leadership at all levels has failed the people.

“What we are witnessing is a reflection of what we are. The political leaders have failed us. Even the followers have failed themselves.

“The spiritual leaders are even worse. In the Bible, spiritual leaders often showed the way when political leaders were missing the road. But today, they are even the ones misguiding them because of material acquisition.

“Our spiritual leaders are breeding miracle seekers instead of knowledgeable believers. They are saying financial comfort is a blessing of God, no matter how corrupt and shady you are.

Forgetting that money is not the only blessing of God. All these showed the depth of our failures”.

He cautioned the political leaders against measuring leadership from the prism of loyalty and pandering to the whims and caprices of the godfathers, saying all these indices have crippled the nation and shaken its foundation.

“Our leaders now prefer to present somebody for higher positions based on loyalty and ability to allow corruption. This is part of our failures.

“All these are reshaping our understanding. Days of ignorance are gradually winding up. The political leaders are now being questioned, even the spiritual leaders. The days of ignorance are gone. No one is afraid of them any longer”.