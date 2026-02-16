2026: N’Assembly Approves N1.504trn Army Budget

…Assures of Prompt Release of Funds

A joint Committee of the National Assembly on Monday expressed satisfaction with the N1.504,251,069,722 trillion 2026 budget proposal for the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, the committee assured the Army that it would ensure that funds appropriated are released for the execution of the budget.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, announced this after a joint budget defence of the committee with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, in Abuja.

He said, “We had a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Army on the 2026 budget, and after listening to the presentation of the Chief of Army Staff, all members expressed satisfaction with it.

“However, all members of the Joint Committee also agreed that the major issue is the delay in the release of funds, a matter which is affecting all other MDAs”.

“But I want to assure the Chief of Army Staff that we are committed to collaborating with him to succeed. The Army is so critical in our life as a nation, and we would support you with everything that you need”.

Also speaking, chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Aminu Balele, commended the COAS and his officers and men for their patriotism and commitment in the fight against insurgency and protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.

He promised that his committee will continue to push for the timely release of funds to enable the Army exercise its constitutional responsibilities.

Balele assures that the committee will continue its oversight function with utmost responsibility.

“As we close the 2026 budget defence, I want to thank my Senate counterpart, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua and his colleagues for joining hands with us for this national assignment. I commend the Chief of Army Staff and his team for their patriotism and commitment.

“In my capacity as the chairman of the House Committee on Army, I wish to salute Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for his unwavering support. We know the issues involved with budgets, and we are ready to push and will continue to push for the timely release of funds, so that you can deliver on your mandates”.