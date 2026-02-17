2026: NASS Approves N1.504trn Nigerian Army Budget

A joint Committee of the National Assembly yesterday expressed satisfaction with the N1.504,251,069,722 trillion 2026 budget proposal for the Nigerian Army.

The committee assured the Army that it will ensure that funds appropriated are released for the execution of the budget. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua announced this after a joint budget defence of the committee with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu in Abuja.

He said: “We had a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Army on the 2026 budget and after listening to the presentation of the Chief of Army Staff, all members have expressed satisfaction with it.

“However, all members of the joint Committee also agreed that the major issue is the delay in the release of funds, a matter which is affecting all other MDAs. “But I want to assure the Chief of Army Staff that we are committed to collaborating with him to succeed.

The Army is very critical in our life as a nation and we would support you with everything that you need.” Also speaking, Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Aminu Balele commended the COAS and his officers and men for their patriotism and commitment in the fight against insurgency and protection of the nation’s territorial integrity. He promised that his committee will continue to push for the timely release of funds to enable the Army to exercise its constitutional responsibilities.