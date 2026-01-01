2026: May Peace Return To Nigeria

After 10 long years of hardship, Nigerians lucky to see the year 2026 expect the much touted paradise promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Time is here for President Bola Tinubu to etch his name in gold. Tinubu has the proverbial yam and knife. To whom much is given, therefore, much is expected.

The only one standing between Mr President and a new Nigeria is the Chief Tenant of Aso Villa. The capacity to make things happen is available. Nigerians are not asking for too much. Government is about the people.

They are asking for security of lives and property. A country once referred to as the ‘Giant of Africa’ has become a killing field where different terrorist groups gather to celebrate head cutting, eat human flesh and spill blood daily.

Sadly no part of the country is spared this gory tag. In the North-East, Boko Haram fighters are bold enough to execute Nigerian military officers, including a general. In the North-West, bandits are more powerful than state governors and have carved out economic fiefdoms for themselves. The North Central belongs to lethal herdsmen who sack villages, control the highways and change demographics.

Down South, many SouthWest forests have become home to terrorists who dare both the military and Amotekun. South-East Nigeria is controlled by ‘Unknown Gunmen’ who wear different garbs. Some claim to be militants, others pretend to be herders. Only governors are safe in that geo-political zone for no individual or group can ply the Orlu – Ihiala Road without fear. In the South-South, killer herdsmen are on routine patrols.

The pact with America, which led to the decimation of terrorists in parts of Sokoto State, is a welcome development. The United States must be allowed to flush out criminals disturbing the polity. This is not about political interest; it is all about national security. Tinubu must resolve to relegate politics to the background in 2026. Merit should take precedence over ethnic sentiments.

There are six geo-political zones in the country. Appointments do not have to tilt towards the South-West. That President Muhammadu Buhari favoured the Fulani does not empower this present regime to create a Yoruba government. The excesses of state governors must be checked.

There is a Supreme Court ruling mandating Federal Allocation to be paid into local government treasury. Tinubu needs to enforce this. If he could declare a State of Emergency in Rivers State, the same force should be applied to limit the powers of governors. There is limitless political power at the centre. This is not a good development.

State governors have become so lazy that some of them have offices at the Presidential tarmac of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja where their sole duty is to wave the President goodbye anytime he embarks on foreign trips. Ports should be decentralised to create more opportunities for citizens.

It is bad leadership to diminish the ports in Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar while congesting Lagos with killer articulated vehicles. With three more functional sea ports, businesses in the South-South and SouthEast will thrive. It makes no economic sense to deny the South-East a direct rail link with Lagos. As the economic capital of the country, people are legitimately free to earn their living in Lagos.

This Yuletide, like the previous ones, showed the volume of traffic heading to the South-South and South-East, respectively. One long train with 10 coaches can ferry more passengers than 20 luxury buses, thereby curtailing gridlock on the road and saving lives as well. This will also reduce the number of trucks that ply that axis, thereby freeing the roads and prolonging their durability. The pump price of fuel must go down.

This natural blessing that has yielded trillions of petrol dollars for over five decades must not be used to bully the masses through corruption. Nigerians are not interested in NNPC propaganda; they have had enough of mismanagement. The welfare of the people should be the prime objective of any leader. Citizens have been taxed enough without getting the expected relief. Adding more tax to their sorrow is akin to hanging a man right inside his bedroom.

Mr President should not be deceived by sweet talking economists. We must commend Tinubu for rewarding sportsmen and women, including even grand final losers. The joy of the Super Eagles ride at the African Cup of Nations in Morocco has brought everyone together, as one. The best form of development is the provision of world class facilities.

This will lure the youth away from the streets. We want to see Tinubu take Nigeria to the heights attained by Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Israel. It took proper planning, statesmanship and commitment to develop these economies. With less politics and corruption, 2026 can bring peace to the country. Happy New Year.