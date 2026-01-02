2026: MAN Outlines Conditions For Manufacturing Rebound

…projects naira appreciating to 1,300

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) says prospects for a rebound in the manufacturing sector in 2026 exist provided favourable macroeconomic indicators are improved upon, alongside deliberate policy execution.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said this in the manufacturing sector outlook for 2026 report yesterday in Lagos. Ajayi-Kadir hinged the sector’s performance in 2026 on expectations of a stronger naira, easing inflation and lower interest rates.

He, however, stressed that the gains would depend largely on effective policy execution and targeted government support. He noted that the naira was projected to appreciate further to N1,300- N1,400/$, driven by global oil price recovery, stronger external reserves, robust export earnings, increased foreign investments and remittance inflows.

He added that headline inflation would decelerate further to 14 per cent, supported by easing food prices, stable energy prices, and appreciation of the naira.

Ajayi-Kadir said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was anticipated to implement further cuts in the benchmark interest rate to about 23 per cent, in line with the disinflationary trend and to stimulate credit expansion and output growth.

He added that further reduction in lending rates and completion of the bank recapitalisation exercise would enhance credit availability to manufacturers, strengthening investment and capacity utilisation. “Real growth is projected to reach 3.1 per cent while contribution to real Gross Domestic and (GDP) is expected to rise to 10.2 per cent.

“Overall GDP growth is expected to reach 4 per cent in 2026 due to higher oil output, further improvement in fiscal space, expansion in financial and manufacturing sectors.

"Overall GDP growth is expected to reach 4 per cent in 2026 due to higher oil output, further improvement in fiscal space, expansion in financial and manufacturing sectors.

He called for the effective execution of the implementation strategy for the recently approved of Nigeria Industrial Policy. Ajayi-Kadir urged the categorisation of manufacturers as strategic users of gas to remove the gap between what manufacturers and electricity generation companies pay per cubic foot of gas.

“In 2026, there must be the introduction of a stable, transparent gas pricing framework for manufacturers and prioritise local gas supply before exports.