2026: LP Sets February For Nat’l Convention

The Labour Party (LP) has announced that its elective National Convention will hold on February 28, 2026, as part of efforts to reposition, reorganise, and strengthen the party ahead of future political responsibilities.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the National Steering Committee for membership revalidation and registration of new members, led by Interim National Chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman.

Senator Usman explained that the party aims to register 10 million new members nationwide before the exercise concludes on January 20, 2026. She added that party congresses would take place from ward to zonal levels between January 17 and 24, 2026, describing the process as “necessary and strategic” for building a stronger, more united Labour Party.

She expressed confidence that the combination of the membership drive and the scheduled congresses and convention would allow the party to recover lost ground and emerge better prepared for the tasks ahead.

Acknowledging the challenges the party has faced in recent times, Senator Usman noted that most disputes have been resolved by the courts, with only a few remaining matters still before the judiciary. “We remain confident that these too will soon be conclusively settled in the interest of justice and democracy,” she added.

The National Chairman urged existing members to revalidate their membership and called on Nigerians of goodwill, especially those committed to good governance, social justice, accountability, and people-oriented leadership to register as members of the Labour Party.

Chairman of the Steering Committee, Ikechukwu Emetu, who also serves as Deputy Governor of Abia State, described the 10 million membership drive as “not merely a numerical target but a national call to action.” He said the initiative seeks to strengthen democracy, amplify citizens’ voices, and inspire confidence across the nation.

“Through the work of the National Steering Committee, we will engage citizens across the length and breadth of our nation, listen attentively to their concerns, and work collectively to build the basic and deep prosperity of Nigeria,” Emetu said.

The committee was inaugurated by Interim National Secretary, Darlington Nwokocha, on behalf of the National Chairman. Other members of the committee include Comrade Ladi Illiya, Dr. Kingsley Okundaye, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, and Kamal Yusuf Ahmed.