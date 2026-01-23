2026 Lagos Int’l Polo Tournament Gallops Off January 27

The management of Lagos Polo Club has announced that the 2025 NPA/GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament is set to gallop off on January 27 with over 25 teams jostling for top honours.

President of Lagos Polo Club. Adeyemo Alakija, who disclosed this at a crowded media briefing, said the international tournament, revered as one of the biggest polo events in the world, would span three weeks of high-octane polo games and climax with fanfare on February 15 at the foremost Ribadu Polo Ground in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He commended the main sponsor, GTCO, other sponsors and partners for their support of the prestigious event that dates back to 1904, ensuring it gained a reputation as one of the biggest polo tournaments in Africa. The Lagos Polo Club look forward to delivering great values for the sponsors and participants during the epoch fiesta.

Alakija said that the club is rejuvenated with the continuous infrastructural upgrade, stressing that the entire club has been primed for the safety of players and horses to meet international standards.

“The ambitious teams fully armed with foreign professionals and fortified with thoroughbred Argentine horses would be competing for four major prizes and a handful of subsidiary laurels,” he said.