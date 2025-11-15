2026: Kaduna Govt Holds Town Hall Meeting On Proposed N985.9bn Budget

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparent, accountable, and citizen-driven governance during a Special Town Hall Meeting held to deliberate on the proposed 2026 Multi-Year Budget of ₦985.9 billion.

The budget proposal features ₦699.7 billion (71%) for capital projects and ₦286.2 billion (29%) for recurrent expenditure, reflecting the government’s focus on rural development, infrastructure expansion, and human capital growth.

Sani described the meeting as more than a statutory obligation, noting that it served as a democratic platform that places citizens at the centre of public finance decisions.

READ ALSO:

Civil society organisations, traditional rulers, faith leaders, youth groups, the Elders Council, persons with disabilities, private sector players, and grassroots representatives participated in what he called a “constructive and intellectually rich engagement.”

Participants commended the successful implementation of the 2025 budget, citing visible improvements across sectors. They also submitted recommendations that the governor said would be carefully harmonized into the final 2026 budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidating Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development.”

The state government also presented a detailed two-year performance scorecard covering key sectors.

Sani emphasized his administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions, accelerating service delivery, and deepening citizen participation as core pillars of democratic governance.

He noted that the 2026 fiscal year would focus on consolidating gains, expanding rural infrastructure, improving education and healthcare, and ensuring inclusive growth across all communities.