2026: Jonathan Calls For Unity, People-Centred Leadership

The statement reads:.“I extend warm New Year greetings to my fellow Nigerians and to our friends across the world.

“As we enter 2026, we give thanks to God for the gift of life and for the privilege of a new beginning. The turning of the year invites hope and reflection, and it is with both that we welcome this moment.

"The period behind us has not been without its trials. As a nation and as individuals, we have confronted economic pressures and persistent insecurity; challenges that have tested our resilience and, for many families, brought hardship and loss. These experiences remind us of the responsibility we bear toward one another and the importance of people-oriented leadership.

"Yet, even in these difficult circumstances, the enduring character of the Nigerian people has remained evident. Across our communities, we have continued to see courage, solidarity, and a quiet determination to persevere. Our shared values, our diversity, and our collective belief in a better tomorrow have sustained us through uncertainty.

“These experiences remind us of the responsibility we bear toward one another and the importance of compassionate leadership.

“This spirit of resilience, anchored in shared values, diversity, and a collective belief in a better future, remains Nigeria’s greatest strength and the foundation for unity, peace, and sustainable progress.

"This spirit of resilience is one of our nation's greatest strengths. It is the foundation upon which unity, peace, and lasting progress must continue to be built.

“As we move forward into 2026, let us renew our commitment to the ideals that bind us together as one people. Patriotism must be matched with a renewed sense of duty by citizens and leaders alike. Leadership at all levels must be anchored in service, guided by humility, integrity, and a sincere commitment to the welfare of the people.

“It is through shared responsibility, mutual respect, and steadfast dedication to the national interest that Nigeria can continue on the path toward stability and inclusive development.

“I wish you and your families a peaceful, healthy, and fulfilling year ahead, and I pray that our nation advances steadily toward unity, justice, and shared prosperity.” The statement concluded.