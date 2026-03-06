2026 IWD Theme: ‘Give To Gain’ To Forge Gender Equality

International Women’s Day (IWD) is designed to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, advocate for women’s rights and inclusion, as well as focus on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women.

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a global celebration which has been in existence for the past 115 years, with the first National Women’s Day held on February 28, 1909, in the United States (US).

Following the agitation of women, IWD was officially marked on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, before moving to March 8 in 1917 and becoming a UN-adopted day in 1975.

This year’s campaign theme, “Give to Gain”, captures a truth that resonates deeply across our global founder community, i.e when we invest in women, we unlock growth, innovation and resilience that benefit everyone.

Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality. IWD is one of the most important days of the year to:

celebrate women’s achievements,

educate and raise awareness about women’s equality

Call for positive change advancing women

lobby for accelerated gender parity

fundraise for women-focused charities

IWD is not country, group, nor organisation specific; no one government, NGO, charity, corporation, academic institution, women’s network, or media hub is solely responsible for this annual celebration.

Since its commencement in 1911, IWD has fostered a strong sense of solidarity across the world. It is based on community, connection, and collaborative action. As such, IWD is an inclusive day that belongs to all groups everywhere.

History Of International Women’s Day

The history of International Women’s Day dates back to 1975 when the United Nations (UN) advocated for women’s inclusivity and gender equality in everyday life. The union picked March 8 as an annual event to celebrate women’s contribution to society, country and nations of the world.

However, it is important to note here that the first International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the United States (US) and several European countries.

The idea and purpose behind International Women’s Day (IWD) stems from the 1908 labour movement, during which numerous women and garment workers marched in the streets of New York, demanding better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights.

One of the earliest recorded events that contributed to the formation of IWD was a march by over 15,000 female garment workers in New York City on March 8, 1908, demanding better wages, shorter working hours, and the right to vote.

Their demands reflected the broader struggle for women’s rights, which was gaining momentum globally.

Meanwhile, purple is the colour of International Women’s Day, and combined with green represents the feminist movement, which Purple historically denoted justice and dignity, and now it is used to represent women, while Green is a symbol of hope.

2026 Campaign Theme Of International Women’s Day

The campaign theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, tagged “Give To Gain, emphasizes the power of reciprocity and support.

When people, organisations, and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase. Giving is not a subtraction; it’s intentional multiplication.

Be it through financial support, sharing expertise, offering resources or infrastructure, amplifying voices, advocating for change, or providing education, training and mentorship, every effort towards advancing women’s empowerment helps build a more inclusive, supportive and connected world.

The IWD 2026 Give To Gain Campaign encourages a mindset of generosity and collaboration. It emphasises the power of reciprocity and support. When people, organisations, and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase.

Giving is not a subtraction; it’s intentional multiplication. When women thrive, we all rise.

Whether through donations, knowledge, resources, infrastructure, visibility, advocacy, education, training, mentoring, or time, contributing to women’s advancement helps create a more supportive and interconnected world.

The idea behind “Give To Gain” is simple yet powerful: when people invest in women’s growth and opportunities, the benefits extend far beyond individuals. Families become stronger, communities become more inclusive, and societies become more prosperous.

Supporting women’s advancement is therefore not just a moral responsibility—it is a strategy for global progress.

Significance Of 2026 International Women’s Day Theme

Raising awareness of themes like equal pay, access to education, safety, reproductive rights, and putting a stop to violence against women is what makes International Women’s Day so important.

It provides an opportunity for people to unite, express their opinions, and advocate for change. Women who have improved their neighbourhoods, jobs, and families are also honoured on this day.

The day is dedicated to acknowledging the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. At the same time, it offers an opportunity to reflect on the progress made toward gender equality and the work that still lies ahead. International Women’s Day also serves as a platform for conversations about rights, representation and equal opportunities for women across societies. What “Giving” Means In The Context Of Gender Equality The theme highlights several forms of “giving” that can help accelerate equality. These include: Sharing opportunities: Creating spaces for women in leadership, education, and employment.

Mentorship and support: Helping women and girls develop skills, confidence, and networks.

Advocacy: Challenging stereotypes, discrimination, and bias wherever they exist.

Investment: Supporting programs, businesses, and initiatives that empower women. According to the campaign message, giving is not a loss but a multiplication of opportunities—because when women succeed, societies benefit as a whole.

Relevant Hashtags For IWD’s 2026

