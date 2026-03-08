2026 IWD: AHF Nigeria Demand End To Inequities Against Women, Girls

A global organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), called for an end to all inequities that deprive women of their rights, potentials, and privileges in society.

The AHF Nigeria Country Program Director (CPD), Dr. Echey Ijezie, in a statement signed by the Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, to mark 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD), made available to Sunday Telegraph in Makurdi, reiterated its firm stance in solidarity with women and girls worldwide in celebrating their achievements while championing action to break down barriers to health, equality, and opportunities.

Dr. Echey Ijezie said despite decades of progress, women and girls remain disproportionately impacted by HIV/AIDS, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where they account for more than 60% of new HIV infections.

“Globally, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), lack of access to healthcare, reproductive rights restrictions, income inequality, and limited educational opportunities further entrench disparities.

“Access to affordable menstrual health products and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education also remain out of reach for millions, compromising dignity, mobility, and opportunity.

“We must remind everyone, leaders, policymakers, and communities that Give To Gain emphasizes the power of reciprocity and support. When individuals, organizations, and communities give women and young girls the opportunities and support they deserve, the whole community thrives.”

Dr. Echey Ijezie said that AHF Nigeria will, during the event, “host a Continuous Medical Education (CME) for health workers in over 156 healthcare facilities where it provides services in Benue, Abuja-FCT, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Kogi, and Nasarawa states on the gendered coloration of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and how best to help women, particularly the majority of women living in our rural communities navigate this bend to improve their wellbeing and livelihood.”

He said AHF Nigeria places enormous value on women and girls in society, and it is the reason why its programs are anchored around impacting women and young girls, noting that the organization will continue to prioritize issues that affect women and called on everyone, leaders, policymakers, and communities to turn their commitments into action to accelerate development for women and young girls.

Dr. Ijezie said the Foundation would also distribute free menstrual products to combat gender-based violence and expand access to HIV/AIDS services, adding that “AHF is dedicated to ensuring every woman and girl leads a healthy, empowered life.”