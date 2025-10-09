2026: I’m In Guber Race To Make Positive Change In Ekiti – Ojo

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Engineer Kayode Ojo, has declared that his ambition to contest the 2026 governorship election is driven by his determination to bring positive change to both the ruling party and the state at large.

Ojo made the declaration on Thursday during his visit to the APC Secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, where he was received by a large crowd of supporters despite the absence of the party’s executives and officials.

Speaking to journalists, Ojo expressed joy at the massive turnout, describing it as proof that the people desire change within the party.

“As you can see, this is a very organic crowd, very enthusiastic and very ecstatic. I’m very elated and happy with our people. This is a confirmation that our people want change in our party, APC, and they want it now,” he said.

He noted that the people’s call for change was aimed at strengthening the APC ahead of the 2026 governorship election and ensuring victory for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Ojo alleged that efforts were made to frustrate his supporters from attending the event but expressed satisfaction that they defied all obstacles to welcome him.

“This morning, they blocked the road and set up different roadblocks against our people. But the people still came out. If they hadn’t done that, the turnout would have been five or even ten times more than what you see today,” he said.

On the absence of party officials, the aspirant accused unnamed political actors of influencing the executives not to receive him but maintained that the power lies with the people.

“In today’s politics, an incumbent will always try to manipulate things and tell people what to do. But the real people are the ones that vote. The executives only administer the party, while ordinary members are the real voters,” he said.

Ojo, however, assured that he would continue to reach out to party leaders to ensure fairness and neutrality as the primary election approaches.

“We will still talk to them to understand that they are supposed to be neutral and receive everyone. At the end of the day, the party leadership at the centre will decide the mode of primary, and whatever is chosen will be accepted so the party can move forward,” he added.