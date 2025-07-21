2026: I’m Five-Star General In Politics — Omoworare

Declaring himself a “five-star general” with a flawless election record, Senator Babajide Omoworare, a former member of National Assembly, has vowed to return the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power in Osun State as he notified the party of his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election.

Addressing party members and hundred of supporters during a visit to the APC state secretariat in Osogbo on Monday, Omoworare said he had never lost any election, and is returning to the scene with renewed vigour to rebuild Osun.

“I have contested five times and I’ve never lost. Even when they tried to rig me out, I went to court and won. By God’s grace, I am a five-star general in politics,” he declared confidently.

Omoworare emphasized that his appearance was not a public declaration, but a formal notification to party leadership of his interest to run.

“This is not a declaration—it’s a notification. And I’m doing it here at the party secretariat because this is where my journey must begin,” he said.

He criticized the current state of infrastructure and governance in Osun, referencing statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics that place the state at the bottom of food inflation rankings in the South-West.

“Osun has the highest food inflation in the region because rural roads are bad. Farmers can’t move their produce. I will fix that. We need a new era of governance.”

Omoworare also referenced his political pedigree and experience as a former Majority Leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly and senator representing Osun East.

“I am a progressive to the core. My great-grandfather was Afenifere. My maternal grandfather, the Oni of Ife, was the first governor of the Western Region. This is in my blood.”

He addressed internal party challenges, stating that the APC didn’t lose the last gubernatorial election because the opposition was stronger, but due to issues within the party.

“PDP did not win Osun. APC lost it. But we will not lose again. I’m here to help us get it right.”

While reaffirming his loyalty to the APC, Omoworare added that he would willingly step down if asked by party elders—but not without first making a strong case for why he believes he’s the right candidate.

“I will not be bitter if asked to step down. But before that, I must say why I’m running: I want to serve and I want to win.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Osun’s governorship poll for August 8, 2026, with party primaries expected to hold before the end of 2025

Speaking, the APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal described the party governorship aspirant an astute politician and core progressive, saying the party will provide a playing level ground for all aspirants

Lawal however, charged Omoworare and other co-contestants to maintain peaceful consistence among the party members, saying they should work in unity adding that what must be achieved is for the party to take over power come 2026.