2026: Idahosa Urges Unity, Renews Commitment To Good Governance

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has called on the people of Edo State and Nigerians in general to embrace unity, hope, and collective responsibility as the nation steps into the New Year.

In his New Year message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, the Deputy Governor said 2025 tested the resilience and determination of the people.

He, however, noted that the people remained steadfast in the face of economic, security, and social challenges.

According to him, the courage, patience, and optimism displayed by Edo people throughout last year underscored their commitment to progress and democratic values.

“As we welcome 2026, we do so with renewed determination and a clear sense of purpose,” the deputy governor said

He described the new year as an opportunity to deepen good governance, strengthen institutions, promote peace and security, and ensure inclusive development across the state.

Idahosa reaffirmed the commitment of the Edo State government, under the leadership of Sen. Monday Okpebholo to people-oriented governance, job creation, infrastructure development, improved education and healthcare and the sustenance of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

He paid special tribute to youths, whom he described as the heartbeat of the future, urging them to remain innovative, disciplined, and patriotic.

He also acknowledged the role of elders for their guidance and commended workers, farmers, traders, professionals, and entrepreneurs for their sacrifices and contributions to the state’s growth.

Extending his message beyond Edo State, Idahosa called on Nigerians to strengthen national unity, reject division, and work together toward building a peaceful, prosperous, and just country, noting that Nigeria’s diversity remains its greatest strength.

He urged citizens to embrace hope over fear, unity over division, and service over self-interest in the new year, expressing confidence that collective effort would deliver the Edo State and Nigeria of citizens’ aspirations

He concluded by wishing the people a happy and prosperous New Year filled with good health, peace, and progress while offering prayers for Edo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.