2026 Hajj: Visa Violators Risk N8.15m Fine, Imprisonment

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has warned Nigerian intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise that anyone caught performing the holy pilgrimage without a valid Hajj visa, would pay a fine of SR20,000 (about N8.15 million) and imprisonment.

The warning was issued during a virtual meeting between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, to review preparations for next year’s pilgrimage.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Rania Adham of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.While Dr. Rania Adham participated in the session, the meeting was officially led by Ustaz Abdallah Ash Shihry, Acting Director-General and SA to Deputy Minister in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

NAHCON, in a statement, said Saudi authorities stressed strict compliance with all deadlines, noting that they would not be shifted.

These include the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November this year, 4 January 2026 as the last date for camp booking payments and service contract confirmations, and 1 February 2026 for uploading transport and accommodation contracts on the Nusuk Masar portal. The final deadline for visa issuance remains the 1st of Shawwal.

The Saudis lamented repeated delays by Nigeria in past preparations and warned that such lapses could negatively affect the welfare and overall experience of pilgrims. They also said all Hadaya (sacrificial rites) payments and accommodation bookings must be processed exclusively through the Nusuk Masar platform.

Responding, NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, assured Saudi authorities of the commission’s full cooperation. He pledged that NAHCON would work closely with partners to ensure compliance with all deadlines and requirements, with the goal of guaranteeing a smooth, well-coordinated 2026 Hajj operation for Nigerian pilgrims.

In a similar development, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is set to roll out a new digital web site version that will allow intending pilgrims to open and manage their Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) accounts directly from their smartphones, tablets and computers.

The move is aimed at simplifying access to the scheme and expanding its reach across the country. At a meeting held on Tuesday August 26, 2025 in NAHCON’s headquarters office Abuja, officials of the Hajj Savings Scheme met with a delegation from the Alternative Bank and discussed the development of the platform.

The session, which took place in the commission’s conference hall, was led by Head of the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) Barrister Abdulmumin Aliyu and Rabiat Akinwale an Information Technology expert (IT) representing the Alternative Bank, alongside senior staff of both organizations.

In his opening remarks, the Head of Hajj Savings Scheme Barrister Abdulmumin Aliyu welcomed the bank’s team and introduced NAHCON staff present at the meeting, described the initiative as a major step forward in modernizing the Hajj planning process, making it easier for prospective pilgrims to save toward their spiritual journey.

“The web site will give intending pilgrims full control over their savings accounts whether on their smartphones or other devices and also integrate services at the Alternative Bank’s branches nationwide,” Aliyu said He added that the platform would provide real time information, eliminate paperwork and reduce delays in account management once the applicant created his/her profile with BVN, NIN, Phone number and Email address.

Alternative Bank IT Ms. Rabiat Akinwale assured NAHCON of the bank’s commitment to developing a secure and user friendly web site. “Our goal is to ensure that pilgrims can open and monitor their HSS accounts anytime, anywhere, while maintaining the highest security and transparency standards,” she said.

The meeting ended with both parties agreeing to fast track the project, ensuring that the application becomes operational as soon as possible, enabling pilgrims to save more conveniently for Hajj.