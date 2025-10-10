2026 Hajj: Stakeholders To Discuss Reduced Fares Next Week

The State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies have been directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convene a two-day interactive session in Abuja next week to deliberate on reducing the 2026 Hajj fares.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, will bring together stakeholders to discuss the fare reduction.

Alhaji Ali Musa, Chairman of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, is expected to attend the meeting.

He expressed optimism that stakeholders would work together to reduce the Hajj fares, saying, “We are patiently waiting for the President’s order so that we will not go contrary to what he is going to say.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise are underway in Sokoto, with the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency selling seats to intending pilgrims across the 23 local government areas.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 5,059 seats to the state for next year’s pilgrimage.

The tentative 2026 Hajj fare is ₦8,244,000, but discussions are ongoing to review the cost downward. President Tinubu has expressed concern over the high cost, and efforts are being made to make it more affordable.

Alhaji Musa reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to maintaining high standards and warned registration officers against enrolling foreigners or individuals with questionable identities.