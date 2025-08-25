2026 Hajj: Sokoto PWA Prepares For Operation

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa, presided over a post-2025 Hajj meeting with the agency’s board on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the successes and challenges of the last Hajj exercise and strategised for a successful 2026 Hajj.

A statement issued by Faruku Umar, Head of Information and Communications of the agency, disclosed this.

During the meeting, the agency discussed the outcomes of the 2025 Hajj, identifying areas of success and challenges to inform preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage.

The goal was to map out strategies for ensuring the success of the 2026 Hajj.

Notably, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has set a provisional fare of ₦8.5 million for the 2026 Hajj, pending final negotiations on service contracts.

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of pilgrims from Sokoto State participating in the 2026 Hajj.