2026 Hajj: Sokoto Begins Mandatory Health Screening For r Intending Pilgrims

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (SSPWA) has commenced the Mandatory Health Screening exercise for intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj operations.

It would be recaalls that the agency has announced the registration of 2,235 intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise, assuring that preparations are in top gear to ensure a smooth, well-coordinated and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for all participants.

The exercise was officially flagged off ononday, December 29, by the Chairman of the Agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa, at the auditorium of the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Aliyu Musa emphasized that the mandatory health screening is a critical requirement aimed at ensuring that all intending pilgrims are medically fit and meet the health standards prescribed for the Hajj exercise.

He noted that the exercise would help safeguard the health and wellbeing of pilgrims and ensure a smooth and successful Hajj operation.

The Chairman called on all intending pilgrims to cooperate fully with medical personnel and adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined for the screening exercise.

He commended the State Ministry of Health, and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy as well as the management and staff of the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, for their collaboration and support in making the exercise a success.

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency remains committed to providing efficient and effective services to all pilgrims from the state in preparation for the 2026 Hajj.