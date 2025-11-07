2026 Hajj: S’Arabia Opens Registration For Muslims From Minority Countries

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that registration for Hajj 2026 has officially opened via the Nusuk Hajj platform for pilgrims from Muslim minority countries.

According to the ministry, Nusuk Hajj is the only authorised digital platform for registration under the Direct Hajj Programme, which enables eligible Muslims from these countries to apply directly without intermediaries or external agents Registration has begun on 15 Rabi’ Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to October 7, 2025.

The ministry said that the platform, supervised by its teams, provides an integrated digital experience covering registration, package selection, and payment, ensuring a safe, seamless, and transparent process. The current phase focuses on account registration only, with package selection and booking to be announced later.

Pilgrims can register by visiting hajj.nusuk.sa, selecting their country of residence, entering their email address, agreeing to the terms, verifying via OTP, creating a password, and uploading required documents such as a passport, personal photo, and proof of residence.

They can also add up to seven family members under one account. Individuals wishing to serve as guides can also register through the same platform by selecting “Become a Guide” and completing the required forms for approval from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The ministry stressed that registration is conducted only through the official platform hajj.nusuk.sa and warned against unauthorized links, external offices, or third parties offering Hajj registration or payment services.

Only licensed service providers approved through Nusuk Hajj are qualified to facilitate bookings, the ministry added.