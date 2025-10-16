2026 Hajj: NAHCON, States Pilgrims Welfare Boards Discuss Key Operational Issues

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has held a strategic meeting with officials of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards to harmonize the exchange rate that will be applied to all Hajj 2026 cost computations.

According to a statement by Fatima Sanda Usara, Deputy Director, Information and Communication, NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, in his opening remarks, called for unity and collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure the success of Nigeria’s Hajj operations in 2026.

He also urged State Executive Secretaries to take medical screening seriously, emphasizing the high level of attention Saudi authorities place on pilgrims’ health conditions.

During the meeting, the Commission disclosed that discussions are ongoing to negotiate reductions in specific cost components, such as cargo handling fees to ease the financial burden on intending pilgrims.

However, NAHCON clarified that service providers’ rates would not be arbitrarily reduced to avoid compromising the quality of services pilgrims are entitled to receive.

It was further recommended that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) consider reducing its 2% charge on pilgrims’ transactions. Dr. Adetona Sikiru Adedeji, NAHCON’s Board Member representing the CBN, pledged to convey the request to the bank for consideration.

Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management, and Finance, Aliu AbdulRazak, announced that the NAHCON Chairman had approved the regular transfer of funds to the CBN as they are received from the states, to take advantage of favorable exchange rates.

Of serious concern at the meeting was the disclosure that the Mashair space reserved for Nigerian pilgrims on the NUSUK Masar portal is limited to 66,910 slots for the 2026 Hajj. Although 95,000 slots were allocated to Nigeria, only 51,513 will be available for state pilgrims and officials, while 15,397 will go to licensed tour operators. The reduction, according to NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, was due to underutilization of slots in the previous year. He revealed that future allocations will be based on each state’s utilization performance during the 2025 Hajj.

Chairman of the Forum of States, Alhaji Idris Almakura, drew attention to the seriousness of the slots limitation and urged all states to ensure timely registration and remittance.

States were also directed to submit updated figures of registered pilgrims to enable accurate planning and coordination. NAHCON reminded all state boards of the new remittance deadline of December 21, 2025, urging them to set internal deadlines to ensure timely transfer of funds to the Commission.

To enhance compliance, NAHCON announced plans for a nationwide sensitization campaign to educate states and intending pilgrims on the urgency and importance of meeting the financial deadline.

In a new development, the Commission disclosed that the 2026 Hajj would adopt standard international luggage rules, allowing each pilgrim two 23kg checked-in bags and one backpack as hand luggage.

NAHCON also reemphasized Saudi Arabia’s strict medical requirements, warning that individuals with terminal or communicable illnesses such as organ failure, active cancer, tuberculosis, dementia, psychiatric disorders, or pregnancy will not be allowed entry into the Kingdom.

Dr. Saidu Dumbulwa, NAHCON Board Member representing the Ministry of Health, said the new measures by Saudi Arabia aim to reduce disease transmission, mortality, and healthcare burdens during Hajj.

He recommended that only designated hospitals conduct medical screenings, with certifications endorsed by credible officials and countersigned by each state’s Chief Medical Director to prevent forgery.

He noted that visa issuance will now be linked to verified medical certificates, stressing that non-compliance could lead to collective sanctions against Nigeria.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr. Abubakar Salihu, commended NAHCON for maintaining close coordination with states and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a smooth Hajj exercise.

Delivering the closing remarks, NAHCON Commissioner for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services, Professor Abubakar Yagawal, expressed appreciation to the States Forum for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, NAHCON also held a virtual meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on August 15 to discuss new policies affecting Nigerian tour operators. The meeting, chaired by Abdullah Zarea, General Director of International Partnerships in the Saudi Ministry, mandated NAHCON to allocate at least 2,000 Hajj slots to each group of licensed tour operators.

The Commission was also directed to register all operators on the NUSUK Masar platform, activate their payment wallets, and ensure they are funded through NAHCON-approved IBAN accounts. Saudi officials further requested the list of lead companies representing Nigerian tour operators to facilitate the process.

During the session, Prince Elegushi raised concerns regarding Umrah-related matters. In response, Zarea advised that further discussions be held between NAHCON and the relevant Saudi department handling Umrah operations.

As of the time of issuing this statement, NAHCON officials were holding a follow-up meeting with licensed tour operators.