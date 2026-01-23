2026 Hajj: NAHCON Insists on Compliance With Saudi Arabia’s Medical Guidelines

The management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has advised intending Nigerian pilgrims to strictly comply with the medical eligibility guidelines for this year’s Hajj, stressing that anyone with any of the nine restricted health conditions will not be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage.

In an advisory issued to Nigerian pilgrims, NAHCON stated that individuals with heart disease, kidney failure, respiratory disease requiring oxygen support, psychiatric illness, high-risk pregnancy, severe disability, infectious diseases, or liver disease would be prohibited from taking part in the 2026 Hajj.

The Commission added that mandatory medical screening would be conducted for all registered pilgrims before visa issuance, emphasising that medical clearance is a prerequisite for travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) informs all intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj to take note of the approved medical eligibility guidelines. “Pilgrims diagnosed with any of these medical conditions are not permitted to undertake the 2026 Hajj, in line with Saudi Arabia’s health requirements and safety conditions.

“Mandatory medical screening will be conducted for all registered pilgrims before a visa is issued. Medical clearance is a condition for travel. “These measures are in place to protect pilgrims, ensure safe participation, and support the orderly conduct of Hajj,” the commission stated.

NAHCON also urged pilgrims to contact their respective state pilgrims’ welfare boards or registered tour operators, warning that “compliance is mandatory.” In October 2025, Saudi health authorities issued a circular detailing health requirements and guidelines for pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj.

The circular outlined the mandatory and recommended medical conditions that all intending pilgrims must meet before undertaking the pilgrimage. According to the circular, all Nigerian pilgrims were required to receive a dose of the Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (IPV) or Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV/novel OPV2).

The Saudi authorities’ insistence on polio vaccination is part of global surveillance efforts, and the vaccine must be administered at least four weeks before travel, with proof recorded in the International Certificate of Vaccination (Yellow Card). This requirement remains in effect even though Nigeria was declared free of wild poliovirus by the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 25, 2020, as the country continues to face risks from circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2).

The circular emphasized that all countries, including Nigeria, must ensure that their citizens performing Hajj are physically fit and free from conditions that could endanger their health or that of others during the pilgrimage. NAHCON previously informed the public that the Saudi Ministry of Health lists severe heart, lung, or kidney diseases, advanced chronic illnesses, and mental or psychological disorders as conditions that may prevent an individual from performing the Hajj.

The circular also mandates full compliance with the Saudi Ministry of Health’s medical fitness requirements, including a certificate from the pilgrims’ home country confirming they are free from major organ failure (heart, lungs, liver, or kidneys), neurological or psychiatric disorders impairing cognition or accompanied by severe motor disabilities, senility with dementia, and highrisk pregnancy at any stage.

Other restricted conditions include cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, biological, or radiological treatment, and individuals with active infectious diseases posing public health risks, such as tuberculosis or hemorrhagic fever. Regarding vaccination, Saudi authorities require all pilgrims to present valid certificates for COVID-19, meningitis, polio, and yellow fever before entering the Kingdom.

All pilgrims and Hajj workers must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with Saudi-approved vaccines, with the most recent dose administered between 2021 and 2025, and at least two weeks before travel. Additionally, every pilgrim must be vaccinated against Meningococcal Meningitis (ACWY), with the vaccine given no more than five years and no less than ten days before arrival.

Travelers above nine months of age must also present a valid Yellow Fever vaccination certificate. To ensure compliance, Saudi authorities will conduct health screenings at all entry points. Pilgrims failing to meet these health standards may be denied entry, isolated, or subjected to further medical evaluation.