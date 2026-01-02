2026 Hajj: NAHCON Engages State Medical Teams On Saudi Arabia Health Guidelines

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced structured preparations for the 2026 Hajj medical operations, with a strong emphasis on strict compliance with health guidelines issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, during a meeting with State Medical Team Leads held at the Conference Hall of the Hajj House recently. In his address, Professor Usman underscored the critical role of healthcare delivery in the success of Hajj operations, describing it as a “core responsibility” that demands early planning, effective coordination, and adherence to established standards.

He commended the State Medical Team Leads for their prompt response to the Commission’s invitation and their continued commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims. “The purpose of this meeting is clear. We are here to begin structured preparations for the 2026 Hajj medical operations and to carefully review and align with the 2026 Hajj health guidelines issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

According to the NAHCON Chairman, the Saudi health guidelines are binding and will directly shape Nigeria’s medical operations during the Hajj. He stressed that Nigeria must comply fully and without hesitation in order to safeguard the health and safety of its pilgrims. Professor Usman reaffirmed NAHCON’s role as the regulatory authority for Hajj affairs in Nigeria, noting that the Commission is determined to ensure that medical services provided to Nigerian pilgrims meet acceptable international and Saudi standards. “

This requires discipline, professionalism, and unity of purpose between the Commission, the States, and the medical teams,” he stated. He further assured participants of NAHCON’s full support as preparations intensify, pledging continuous guidance, coordination, and oversight to ensure that no aspect of pilgrim healthcare is left to chance.

The meeting marks an early and strategic step by NAHCON to strengthen medical preparedness ahead of the 2026 Hajj, reflecting a proactive approach to compliance, planning, and pilgrim welfare. Professor Usman concluded by welcoming the participants and wishing them productive deliberations, praying for success in their collective efforts to deliver effective healthcare services for Nigerian pilgrims.