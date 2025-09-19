2026 Hajj: Lagos Muslim Board Begins Sensitisation Tour Of LGAs/LCDAs

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has commenced a scheduled visitation to the Chairmen of all the LGAs and LCDAs to seek their patronage in respect of the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The councils visited by the Board’s team led by the Board Secretary, Mr AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin included, Agege Local Government, Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area and Ojodu LCDA.

At Agege Local Government, Ajomagberin informed the Acting Executive Chairman, Hon. AbdulGaniyu Obasa, that Saudi’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had declared October 8, 2025 as the deadline for every intending pilgrim and sponsors to make complete payment of the N8.5 million (initial deposit) hajj fare.

He added that the October deadline is sacrosanct and failure to comply might jeopardise visa issuance. The same message was delivered by Ajomagberin at OrileAgege and Ojodu LCDAs respectively. In his response, Hon. Obasa said that as a new administration, the government is just settling down to business. He however gave assurances that the council would do something.

Also responding, both the Vice Chairman Orile Agege LCDA, Hon. Fayemi David and the Council Manager, Dr Ade Adekoya promised on behalf of the Executive Chairman to patronise the Board in due course while the Council Treasurer Ojodu LCDA Mr Ibrahim Oladipo who received the Board on behalf of the Executive Chairman, gave an expression of hope.

The Board Secretary was accompanied by the Director of Operations, Mr Adekola Akanni; Director, Public Affairs, Mr Taofeek Lawal and a Consultant to Board, Alhaji Azeez Saheed.