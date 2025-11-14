2026 Hajj: Lagos Announces N7.991m Hajj Fare, Sets December 5 As Deadline For Payment

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced N7,991,141.76k as the fare for the 2026 Hajj exercise and December 5, 2025 as the deadline for all intending pilgrims to complete their payments.

A statement issued by the Board, quoted the Board’s Secretary, Mr AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin as saying that the reduction in the 2026 Hajj fare was in line with the announcement made by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) after a review of the fares, as directed by the Presidency.

Recall that the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, directed NAHCON to reduce the Hajj fare to reflect the current realities in dollar exchange rates.

In response, NAHCON reviewed the fares downward from N8,561,013.67k to N7,991,141.76k for Lagos and other States in the Southern zone. Ajomagberin emphasized the need for prompt and complete payment, saying that the new policies of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which prioritises early planning, documentation and visa processing, makes strict adherence to the December 5 deadline a necessity.

He urged intending pilgrims that have made part-payment to immediately pay the balance while those that had paid above N7,991,141.76k are assured of their refund after necessary reconciliation by the Accounts department . He urged those yet to make any payment to hasten up and do so on or before the new deadline of December 5, 2025 as announced by NAHCON.

The Board’s scribe stressed further that in order to ensure adequate awareness and patronages, the Board would intensify its advocacy and sensitisation campaign across the 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State.

This accordingly to him would include visits to the Executive Chairmen, Religious leaders, Traditional rulers and major individual sponsors and organisations. Ajomagberin appreciated the State Government and stakeholders for their support and contributions so far, while reaffirming the Board’s commitment to delivering a seamless, transparent and spiritually enriching Hajj experience for all Lagos State pilgrims.