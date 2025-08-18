2026 Hajj: Intending FCT Pilgrims To Pay Over N8m Each

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that every intending pilgrim for the 2026 Hajj exercise must register with N8.5 million.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director of the Board, Alhaji Kadiri Edah, who said the amount is the minimum deposit expected from all intending pilgrims.

Edah also said that prospective pilgrims would have to book for available seats through a bank of the stipulated amount, payable to the Board, before 2nd December, 2025.

While the Director explained that the amount was in line with the approval of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), he also warned intending pilgrims to beware of individuals or groups who want to take undue advantage of them.

According to the Director, “ the draft and the international passport of the intending pilgrims should be submitted to officials of the Board at any of the six area councils of the territory before the deadline”.

He also warned “ that only bank drafts would be entertained as no cash payment is allowed while registration is on a first-come, first–served basis in line with the principle of fairness in the services of residents of the territory”.

He further clarified that, “ Intending Pilgrims who have made deposits and could not participate in previous hajj exercises and still have their money with the Board are to declare their intention to the Board before the deadline so as to book for a seat in the forthcoming hajj exercise.

“ The Board has resolved to redouble its effort in improving services to the registered Intending Pilgrims through the new strategies introduced for the forthcoming Hajj exercise”, he stated.