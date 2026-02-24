2026 Hajj: 50,000 Remains Final Slots For Nigeria, No Further Review – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has officially declared that there is no room for any upward review of the 2026 Hajj slots for both tour operators and the state pilgrims boards, confirming that the current allocation of 50,000 remains the final 2026 Hajj figure for the country.

Mariam Zubair Abubakar, Acting Head of Public Affairs, said in a release that the position was announced during a high-level virtual meeting with licensed travel operators, executives, and members of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) and the Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators Association of Nigeria (HUTON), with the newly appointed NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Ambassador Ismail Yusuf Abba.

The Chairman characterized the reduction as a “global reality” affecting all participating nations, not just Nigeria.

Ambassador Abba made it clear that despite numerous pleas from private tour operators for intervention, the Saudi Arabian government has maintained that the additional slots are no longer viable. The focus must now shift to completing preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

The Chairman signaled a move toward stricter regulatory oversight, warning that the Commission will apply “stringent rules” moving forward. He emphasized that sanctions will be strictly applied to operators who fail to meet operational standards.

In response to concerns raised by tour operators regarding financial bottlenecks, the Chairman directed all affected to submit formal presentations on all issues related to funds and refunds to facilitate a structured administrative resolution.

The Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Anofiu Elegushi, commended the operators for their efforts thus far but issued a stern warning regarding timelines. He revealed that visa issuance is scheduled to commence within the next three to four days.

“Tour operators must speed up the medical screening of their pilgrims immediately. The window is closing, and the Saudi portal remains unforgiving to late registrants,” Elegushi mentioned.

With the portal closure looming without extensions and the federal government pushing for a seamless exercise, the Chairman has urged all stakeholders to treat the upcoming deadlines with all kinds of seriousness, as there will be no request for additional time beyond the Saudi government’s stated period.

“The time for appeals has passed; the time for compliance has arrived,” he mentioned.