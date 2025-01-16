2026 Guber: Ex-Osun LG Bosses Ask APC To Zone Ticket to Osun West

Share

Ex-Osun State local government chairmen yesterday asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone its 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West.

The 41 ex-council bosses led by Aderemi Abbas in a communiqué explained that the agitation for the zoning was pronounced in case the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola decided not to run again.

They said: “If Oyetola decides not to contest again, the ticket should be zoned to Osun West for fairness and equity.” Noting that the APC won 6 out of 10 LGAs of the district despite the PDP candidate being from the zone, the forum said Osun West remains the stronghold of the APC in the state.

The group dismissed the claim that the APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru from Osun Central is interested in contesting the election. It said: “The National Secretary of the party has never come out to say he wants to contest the governorship election.

“He has never addressed anybody, and we have never heard that he is coming out to contest, so claims that he is behind it are ill conceived.

“Our agitation is not against any individual but issue-based. Even during the presidential election, northern elders and governors agreed to zoning the presidency to the South for cohesion, stability and unity.”

Share

Please follow and like us: