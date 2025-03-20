2026 Guber: APC Leaders Urged To Convene Meeting, Zone Ticket To Osun West

Share

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been called upon to convene an urgent meeting to address the zoning of the party’s gubernatorial ticket ahead of the 2026 election in Osun State.

The appeal was made by The Progressives Frontliners (TPF), a key party support group, which emphasized the need for fairness and inclusivity in the party’s decision-making process.

Addressing hundreds of TPF members during a rally tagged “Ramadan Appeal Osun 2026: West Lokan”, held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Thursday, the group’s State Coordinator, Ajijola Ayodele, urged APC leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, former Governor Bisi Akande, National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun APC Chairman Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, and the Agba-Osun elder caucus, to hold a meeting that will ensure the zoning of the 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

According to the group, such a decision would help unify the party and provide strategic direction ahead of the primaries.

They warned that failure to address zoning could lead to divisions among aspirants from different districts, potentially weakening the party’s chances in the upcoming election.

“In the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan, we want to use this opportunity to urge the leadership of the party from President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Abdullahi Ganduje, National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, the chairman of Osun APC and most reserved elder caucus, the Agba-Osun to convene urgent meeting to unanimously agree on the zoning of Osun APC guber ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

“When this is done, it will make the party to be focused ahead of the primary and also prepare other districts to work harder in canvassing support for the party.

“The meeting is necessary to prevent aspirants from other districts from polarizing the party. We are committed to the unity and progress of the party ahead of the 2026 election”.

TPF argued that beyond political strategy, zoning the ticket to Osun West would serve as an act of recognition for the district’s contributions to the party’s success over the years.

They expressed confidence that a competent candidate from the region could reclaim the state from what they described as the PDP’s mismanagement.

The group also recalled their earlier calls for zoning at the start of the year and expressed hope that the Ramadan season would inspire the party leadership to make decisions rooted in justice and inclusivity.

“As a formidable group within the APC, we have rallied thousands of our members to reclaim Osun State in 2026, urging our party members to persist until this aspiration becomes reality. The people of Osun are anticipating APC leadership, and we must not let them down.

“For numerous years, Osun West has played a significant role in advancing the party’s objectives, backing candidates from other districts despite never having the opportunity to produce a gubernatorial candidate since 1999. Ensuring equity and inclusiveness in the party’s decision-making aligns with the progressive values APC upholds”, he said.

In addition, TPF reaffirmed its commitment to rallying party members and supporters to ensure APC’s victory in 2026.

They extended their condolences to the families of party members who lost their lives in the recent local Government administration crisis, including the late Irewole chairman, Honourable Remi Abass.

“We also extend our condolences to our party and the families of the valiant individuals who lost their lives during the council administration turmoil, which tragically claimed the lives of Honourable Remi Abass, the reinstated chairman of Irewole, and others. May their souls rest in peace”.

As the holy month of Ramadan continues, the group called for unity and reflection among party leaders, urging them to make decisions that strengthen the APC and promote fairness within its ranks.

“We extend our warmest Ramadan wishes to the distinguished members of APC and all Muslims throughout the state. May this holy month usher peace, prosperity, and blessings into your homes.

“Let us endeavour to create a future where every corner of Osun State is duly represented and encompassed within the APC’s vision for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections. May the collective aspirations for progress and unity prevail, embodying the true essence of our progressive ideals.

