2026: Group Urges to Tinubu, Ganduje To Support Osun West Gov’ship Ticket

Share

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Osogbo Progressives Alliance (OPA) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to support the clamour of the people for the zoning of the All the Congress (APC) governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.

Addressing a news conference in Osogbo on Thursday, the group also appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje and the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru to support the west for the ticket.

Ademola Quadri, the coordinator of the group said that the appeal was to address the imbalance in the production of governors in the state and to also ensure that the party won the 2026 governorship election.

Quadri, who noted that the zone had not produced a sitting governor in the last 26, said that despite this ” inequitable treatment” the zone had been consistently demonstrated utmost loyalty to the Progressives family.

“We want to express our unwavering support for the transfer of gubernatorial power to Osun West Senatorial District as against any individual ambition from other districts in the 2026 election.

“We are persuaded that it is profoundly unjust for the progressive party to have overlooked Osun West in its gubernatorial considerations since 1999, through 26 years of political evolution to the present day

“We fervently appeal to the President of our national party chairman, Abdullah Ganduje, Chief Adebisi Akande, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, and other elders of the party to support the aspirations of Osun West in the 2026 governorship election”, he said.

Quadri, who called on the people of Osogbo to support the Osun West Agenda, said that they should not allow some people from the town to sow discord with other zones.

“While we do not dismiss the rights of those who wish to contest the f election, we believe that enduring peace, equity, fairness, and social harmony within the progressive family should be the ultimate aim of any fair-minded individual in Osogbo.

“Therefore, let it be emphatically declared that our support of the aspirations of Osun West in the 2026 elections is not merely a political manoeuvre, but a profound statement of inclusivity, unity, and strategic foresight to secure electoral victory.

” It is an opportunity to address historical imbalances and foster district cooperation.

“This choice holds the potential to redefine the socio-political landscape of Osun State, leading to a more balanced representation.

“Going forward, we shall continue to mobilise our members and APC loyalists in their thousands within and beyond Osogbo to proclaim the Osun West Agenda for 2026” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: