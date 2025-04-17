2026: Group Urges APC To Zone Guber Ticket To Osun West

Share

The Osun West Majiyagbe Ambassadors (TOWMA), a political advocacy group, on Wednesday called on the national and state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the 2026 Osun State gubernatorial ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District, citing decades of political marginalization.

In a press statement issued in Iwo and signed by TOWMA’s Acting Coordinator, Afeez Olalekan Ismail, the group appealed to President Bola Tinubu, APC leaders, and stakeholders to address the district’s exclusion from governorship candidacies since 1999.

Despite Osun West’s consistent loyalty to the APC, TOWMA lamented its persistent sidelining in the state’s political landscape.

The group urged APC decision-makers to uphold justice and fairness by selecting a gubernatorial candidate from Osun West, arguing that such a move would strengthen the party’s chances of reclaiming the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2026.

TOWMA criticized the PDP’s governance as “maladministration” and emphasized Osun West’s strong voter base, noting that the district delivered six out of ten local governments to the APC in the 2022 elections, despite lacking a candidate from the zone.

A poignant moment in the statement was a tribute to Hon. Remi Abass, the murdered chairman of Irewole Local Government, described as a martyr for Osun West’s political cause.

“Hon. Remi Abass, brutally murdered in a scheme to weaken the West’s aspiration, dedicated his life to advocating for fairness,” the statement read.

“His death remains a tragic testament to the struggle for equity and justice. We urge APC stakeholders not to let his sacrifice be in vain.”

TOWMA argued that zoning the ticket to Osun West would honor Abass’s legacy, signal a commitment to democratic values, and reward the district’s loyalty.

The group expressed confidence that a candidate from Osun West would galvanize support to return the APC to power at Bola Ige House, Abere, in 2026.

“Our plea is driven by an unwavering belief in a brighter, more inclusive future for Osun State,” the statement concluded.

“We trust that the APC leadership will rise to the occasion, reflecting the true spirit of democracy and the hopes of countless citizens yearning for equitable representation.”

