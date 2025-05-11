2026: Group Extols NIWA Boss’ Virtues

Share

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, a global coalition of professionals under the aegis of the AMBO Legacy Group has declared support for the governorship ambition of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), describing him as the most qualified to succeed in the State’s top leadership position.

The group, made up of concerned professionals from across the world, lauded Oyebamiji’s leadership qualities and his track record in both the public and private sectors, affirming that he stands out as the best candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

In a statement issued by its Coordinator, TJ Aderemi, a retired banker and finance consultant, the group described the Ikire-born technocrat and current Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) as a highly accomplished leader whose competence and integrity have consistently shone through his public service.

According to Aderemi, Oyebamiji’s academic credentials are equally impressive. He holds Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Business Administration, and is a Fellow of several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, and the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals, Nigeria.

“Throughout his career, Oyebamiji has received numerous awards, including the Most Outstanding Commissioner of the Year award in 2019 and 2020.

His selfless service, transparency, and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned him respect as a model of leadership,” Aderemi stated.

He further highlighted Oyebamiji’s contribution to the economic development of Osun State during his tenure as Commissioner for Finance under former Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola, noting that his experience in the banking sector gives him the required insight to steer the state’s economy towards prosperity.

The group described Oyebamiji as a visionary and strategic thinker, a compassionate and ethical leader, and a problem-solver with an unmatched ability to engage and collaborate with diverse stakeholders.

“Alhaji Oyebamiji has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to listen, communicate effectively, and act with empathy. His leadership style is rooted in transparency, integrity, and inclusiveness,” Aderemi added.

The AMBO Legacy Group called on the APC to endorse Oyebamiji as its flagbearer in the forthcoming election, asserting that his leadership qualities, sterling credentials, and proven dedication to public service make him the most suitable candidate to lead Osun State into a prosperous future.

