The South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla, has won the Best African Music Performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for her hit single ‘Push 2 Start’.

The win marks Tyla’s second Grammy, following her historic 2024 victory for ‘Water’, which made her the first-ever recipient of the category.

At this year’s ceremony, she beat a stellar lineup of African music stars, including Burna Boy (‘Love’), Davido featuring Omah Lay (‘With You’ ), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (‘Gimme Dat’), and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (‘Hope & Love’).

Also, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has missed out on the Best Global Music Album award at the 2026 Grammy Awards, as Brazilian icons Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia claimed the prize for ‘Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo’.

Burna Boy’s nominated album, ‘No Sign of Weakness’, was up against stiff competition, including: Sounds Of Kumbha by Siddhant Bhatia, Éclairer le monde – Light the World by Youssou N’Dour, Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) by Shakti, Chapter III: We Return to Light by Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar.