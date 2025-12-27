2026 Grammy: Fela Anikulapo-kuti To Receive Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, is set to be posthumously honoured with a Special Merit Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The recording academy recognised Fela as the “architect of Afrobeat” whose work transformed the genre and influenced generations of artistes.

This was announced in a statement by the academy. “An architect of Afrobeat, honoured for a lifetime of influence. Fela Kuti was a Nigerian musician, producer, arranger, political radical, activist, and the father of Afrobeat.

In the 1960s, he created the genre by combining funk, jazz, salsa, calypso, and a blend of traditional Nigerian rhythms,” the statement read in part. He will be joining an esteemed group of past recipients, including Whitney Houston, Cher, and Paul Simon.

Fela’s impact on music is undeniable, having created Afrobeat in the 1960s by blending funk, jazz, salsa, calypso, and traditional Nigerian rhythms.

His influence extends to global artistes such as Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, and Thom Yorke, and his legacy lives on through his family, the Kalakuta Museum, and the New Afrika Shrine.

“On January 31, 2026, we are honouring this year’s Special Merit Award recipients, including Fela Kuti with a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The Special Merit Awards ceremony will take place on January 31, 2026, during Grammy Week ahead of the main Grammys event.