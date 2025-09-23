2026 Grammy Awards: Davido Becomes Voting Member

Nigeria Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been accepted as a voting member of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the GRAMMY Awards.

Confirming his nomination, the Recording Academy shared a video of Davido and other members in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 23.

Becoming a voting member, the Nigerian hitmaker will be part of a global community of music professionals who determine the awards in the 2026 GRAMMY ceremony.

The move gives the Feel crooner, who earned three GRAMMY nominations in 2024, a vote in the Academy’s nomination and final-ballot processes.

It wrote, “Creating a song or an album takes heart, time, and dedication. That’s why Recording Academy members, including #Davido, #ravynlenae, #offsetyrn, #jessiereyez, #zacbrownband, #anneakikomeyers, #miles.minnick, #mayaelizabethmusic, #damiensneed, #damarismusica, and #stewart_copeland is sharing why your participation matters.

“Recording Academy voting members: review the ballot, listen, and vote early, starting October 3,” it added

READ ALSO

Reacting to the announcement, Davido wrote, “Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard, I am participating in the GRAMMY Award process.

“It is a game-changer. I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season.

“I am honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting.”

Davido’s inclusion follows a wider push by the Recording Academy to broaden and diversify its membership, a trend that has seen increasing representation from African artists and other international acts.

The academy added that voting for the 2026 GRAMMY will open in less than 2 weeks.