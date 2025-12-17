2026: Gov Aliyu Presents ₦758.7bn Budget To Sokoto Assembly

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has presented the state’s 2026 fiscal year Appropriation Proposal totalling the sum of N758,700,526,537.89 to the state House of Assembly for its consideration and passage into law.

The budget, tagged “Socio-Economic Expansion,” allocates 21% to the education sector and focuses on infrastructural development.

The capital expenditure is ₦551.4 billion (72%), while recurrent expenditure is ₦207 billion (28%).

Governor Aliyu explained that the budget reflects the views of the people and aligns with his administration’s 9-point Smart Agenda.

The Governor highlighted achievements in the outgoing year, including the construction of rural roads and security interventions.

Regarding security challenges, the Governor said his administration has introduced intervention initiatives, including providing over 270 patrol vehicles and 500 motorcycles to security agencies.

Additionally, the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps (SSCGC) was established and equipped with 700 motorcycles to support conventional security operations.

The Governor stated, “We have established the state headquarters and local government offices of SSCGC across 13 pioneer local government areas and constructed a military base at Illela. We have also restored and reviewed monthly allowances for security personnel.”

He added, “We have explored partnerships to address security challenges and enhanced the capacity of security agencies with modern equipment and gadgets to combat the menace.”

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, assured the Governor of the Assembly’s readiness to facilitate the passage of the bill, noting that the budget is a roadmap to providing sustainable development across the state.