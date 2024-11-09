New Telegraph

November 9, 2024
2026 FIFA World Cup: Simon Insists S’Eagles Will Qualify

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has expressed optimism regarding Super Eagles chances of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even in light of their difficult start to the qualifying series.

As it stands, the three-time African champions find themselves in a challenging fifth position in Group D, having accumulated only three points from four matches played.

To enhance their prospects of reaching the World Cup finals set to be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, Moses Simon emphasized that the Super Eagles of Nigeria must win all of their remaining six qualification matches.

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, the 29-year-old winger said, “We have the quality; we have what it takes to win. We don’t believe that we are not going to the World Cup.

“In the last qualifying games, we missed key regular players, and I firmly believe they’ll be available next year to support the team.”

