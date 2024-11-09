2026 FIFA World Cup: Simon Insists S’Eagles Will Qualify

Share

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has expressed optimism regarding Super Eagles chances of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even in light of their difficult start to the qualifying series.

As it stands, the three-time African champions find themselves in a challenging fifth position in Group D, having accumulated only three points from four matches played.

To enhance their prospects of reaching the World Cup finals set to be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, Moses Simon emphasized that the Super Eagles of Nigeria must win all of their remaining six qualification matches.

READ ALSO:

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, the 29-year-old winger said, “We have the quality; we have what it takes to win. We don’t believe that we are not going to the World Cup.

“In the last qualifying games, we missed key regular players, and I firmly believe they’ll be available next year to support the team.”

Share

Please follow and like us: