2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ajayi Returns As Chelle Picks Osimhen, Iwobi, 20 Others For Decisive Crocodiles, Cheetahs Ties

Super Eagles’ Head Coach Eric Chelle has drafted team cap tain William Ekong, goalkeeperStanley Nwabali, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses in his list of 23 players for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Defender Semi Ajayi, who missed the last two matches in the September window due to injury, returns to the group, as do France-based Terem Moffi and former junior international Olakunle Olusegun, who plays his club football in Russia.

Nigeria, now in third place and only three points off first-placed Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa, tackle the Likuena (Crocodiles) of Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on Friday, 10th October in a Matchday 9 encounter, before flying from South Africa to Uyo to battle leaders Benin Republic in a fiery final Matchday game on Tuesday, 14th October.

The players are scheduled to fly into South Africa from their different bases in Europe and elsewhere, to converge in Polokwane on Monday, 6th October.