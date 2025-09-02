2026 FIFA: 13 S’Eagles Players Arrive Camp

Preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa have kicked off, as the number of Super Eagles players recorded at camp has hit 13.

On Tuesday, Promise Efoghe, the media officer to the team, revealed that nine more players arrived at the team’s camp in Ikot Ikpene.

The players include Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Adebayo Adeleye, and Benjamin Fredericks.

They were added to the group of William Troost-Ekong, Amas Obasogie, Felix Agu, and Raphael Onyedika, who had reported to camp on Monday.

Efoghe disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria that out of the 23 players called up for the double-header, 13 had arrived in camp, while the remaining 10 were yet to report.

He also revealed details of the team’s imminent media engagements

“A total of 13 players are currently in camp, and we are expecting the rest of the squad to arrive later today and early tomorrow,” Efoghe said.

“There will be a press conference with the coaching staff and selected players on Wednesday at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium,” Efoghe stated.

“For Friday, the pre-match press conference will be held in the same venue, and the first 15 minutes of the team’s training session will be open to media coverage.”

Amid the preparations, players who are yet to arrive include: area keeper Stanley Nwabali; defender Bruno Onyemaechi; midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka; and forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Cyriel Dessers, Christantus Uche, and Tolu Arokodare.

Nigeria will take on Rwanda on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo in their Matchday 7 fixture, before heading to Bloemfontein on Monday to face South Africa in Matchday 8. The Super Eagles are currently third in Group C of the African qualifiers with two points from two outings, behind South Africa and Rwanda, who each have four points, with Rwanda sitting lower due to goal difference. Only the team that finishes top of the group will qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.