Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have discovered their opponents for the final qualifying phase of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026, after Tuesday’s draw held at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

The four-time African champions will compete in Lyon-Villeurbanne, France, one of the four host cities for the global qualifiers scheduled to take place from March 11 to 17, 2026.

D’Tigress have been drawn in a tough group alongside France, Germany, Korea, Colombia, and the Philippines, as they look to secure a place at the Berlin 2026 World Cup.

READ ALSO:

The qualifiers will serve as the final gateway to the world’s biggest women’s basketball tournament, where 16 nations will battle for glory.

The draw was conducted by Germany’s Marie Guelich and former French captain Endy Miyem, under the supervision of FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and representatives from participating federations.

Aside from Lyon-Villeurbanne, other host cities for the qualifiers include Wuhan (China), San Juan (Puerto Rico), and Istanbul (Türkiye).

The Full Draw:

Wuhan, China: Mali, South Sudan, Brazil, Belgium, Czechia, China

Lyon-Villeurbanne, France: Colombia, Philippines, Germany, Korea, France, Nigeria

San Juan, Puerto Rico: New Zealand, Puerto Rico, USA, Senegal, Italy, Spain Istanbul, Türkiye: Hungary, Türkiye, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan

D’Tigress will be hoping to continue their dominance on the African continent and translate it into another impressive global outing as they aim to secure qualification for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin 2026.