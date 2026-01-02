2026: FG Commits To Repositioning Steel Sector

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to unlocking the vast potentials of Nigeria’s steel resources for inclusive and sustainable development.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, made the commitment in his New Year message to Nigerians yesterday in Abuja. Audu said that the ministry remained committed to working collaboratively with sub-national governments, the private sector, development partners and host communities to achieve the feat.

“As we move into the New Year, our focus remains resolute. “To strengthen institutional frameworks, accelerate the revitalisation of critical steel assets, promote local steel production, attract both domestic and foreign investments and enhance human capacity development across the sector.

“These efforts are central to our mandate of ensuring that the steel industry effectively supports infrastructure development, manufacturing, job creation, and national self-reliance.

“In realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, the ministry will continue to pursue policies and partnerships that foster transparency, efficiency, innovation, and sustainability,” he said.

The minister said that in spite of constraints in 2025, particularly the non-release of funds for the implementation of the 2025 budget, it sustained its reform momentum through the prudent implementation of key components of the 2024 Appropriation.

According to him, by prioritising strategic partnerships, investments’ facilitation and policy-led interventions over direct budgetary outlays, the ministry recorded notable achievements that reaffirm the resilience and ingenuity of its leadership.

A major milestone in 2025, he said, was the successful hosting of the inaugural National Steel Summit 2025, which brought together stakeholders from across the nation to chart a new course for the sector’s revival.