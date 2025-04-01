2026: Fayose Seeks Oni’s Blessings For Guber Bid

Share

A governorship aspirant on the platform Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, yesterday met former Governor Segun Oni over his 2026 gubernatorial ambition.

The meeting which held in Oni’s, country home, was part of his consultations for the 2026 governorship election.

Speaking at the meeting, Fayose who is the immediate brother of ex- Governor Ayo Fayose, sought the ex-Governor’s guidance and support, acknowledging his wealth of experience and influence in Ekiti politics.

He said: “I have come to seek his guidance and support. Your experience and influence in Ekiti politics are invaluable, and I believe that with your support, I can make a real difference in the lives of our people.”

Fayose shared his vision for the state with Oni, emphasising commitment to unity, development, and progress in Ekiti. He added: “I am highly committed to fostering unity, sustainable development, and progress in Ekiti.

I believe that with the support of stakeholders like Engineer Segun Oni, we can achieve great things for our state.” Oni welcomed Fayose and commended his aspirations for a better Ekiti.

