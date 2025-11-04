2026: Fayose Predicts Victory For Oyebanji, Says ‘PDP Is Dead In Ekiti’

The former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, on Monday, said the opposition party is dead in Ekiti.

Fayose, who spoke with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said the PDP no longer had a viable structure in the state, declaring that all its governorship aspirants are “Fooling themselves.”

This was as the PDP chieftain lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his transformation in the state, predicting a landslide victory for him in the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

He, however, clarified that while he remained a PDP member, he would not hesitate to support Oyebanji, whom he praised for his performance since assuming office.

“In the first place, where is the PDP in Ekiti? To be very honest, where are the party members? Where are PDP meetings being held?

“The party is totally moribund — just like what is happening at the national level.

“If there is hope, you can cling to it and bring life out of it. But there is no hope. The PDP is dead here in Ekiti.

“There are four aspirants in the PDP, and the saddest thing for any man is to be fooling himself. The worst thing in life as a PDP member, or as someone living in this world, is self-deception.

“Tell me where you have seen a credible PDP gathering in this state. I am a major stakeholder.

“Most of those contesting today, I brought them up. And I am telling you, the party for now is dead in Ekiti. I don’t know what tomorrow holds.

“Oyebanji is doing well. I have said it repeatedly and without apologies. I am not a member of the APC and will never be, but I won’t destroy or condemn what is good simply because I’m in the opposition.

“Oyebanji is the man the people of Ekiti want till 2030. And I am in support. We must be able to stand up for the truth. People know me for that. Oyebanji remains our governor.”