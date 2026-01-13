2026: Experts Set Agenda For Energy Sector

Prominent professionals have suggested strategies which, if adopted, could advance Nigeria’s energy sector in 2026, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The necessity to deploy strategies to fast-track development in Nigeria’s energy sector cannot be over-emphasised. Executive Vice-President, Operations and Management, Genesis Energy, Mr Simon Shaibu, stated that as a core professional and a patriotic Nigerian, there is the need to improve power delivery this year.

He stated that this could be achieved by removing the transmission bottlenecks, stressing that there were transmission bottlenecks. He cited Olorunshogo power plant and explained that the plant was supposed to be configured to do a combined cycle.

He, however, stated that all this while it has been doing open cycle. According to him, the power plant has been operating open cycle because the evacuation infrastructure can support so close to 450megawatts (MW), for instance, while in combined cycle, it could be up to 750 MW.

He further explained that there were some bottlenecks in transmission infrastructure, especially the capacity to will the 750mw.

He also said that in other locations, including Calabar, there are some other bottlenecks. Shaibu stated that if the bottlenecks are remove, it would then be possible to wheel more power to the distribution companies (DisCos).

The power expert also said that on the side of the DisCos, there were so many infrastructures that are obsolete and have decayed. He advised that the DisCos needed more investment to ensure that some of these distribution infrastructures are updated so that they can deliver more power. He added that metering was a big issue.

NERC

The National Electricity Regulatory Agency also confirmed this in its 2025 third quarter report where it stated that as of the end of September 2025, 6,661,564 customers out of a total 12,030,315 active registered customers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) had been metered.

This translates to a national metering rate of 55.37 per cent, meaning that nearly one in every two electricity customers in Nigeria remains without a prepaid meter. The implication is that over five million electricity users in Nigeria are not metered and so depend on estimated billing.

NERC in the report had acknowledged that the persistence of a large unmetered customer base continues to expose consumers to the risks of estimated billing and potential exploitation and explained that to address this challenged it has sustained the issuance of monthly energy caps for all feeders operated by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Shaibu called on relevant authorities to ensure the installation of more meters across the country. He said: “This year, they need to do more of metering so that the collections can improve too.

There are so many things that can be done this year to improve the power delivery to people of Nigeria, industries, and even across border too. “Then on gas supply. Gas supply is important for power generation. Some escalations are taking place this January because of gas prices. So again, this should be available.

And payments to all this gas infrastructure, gas molecule providers, some of these payments are not made. “If those things are not improved upon this year, they will hamper the delivery of power. So in the generating companies (GENCOs), on the capacity side, they need resources.

And payments going to the GENCOs are far below what is expected. So if they don’t deal with payments to GENCOs too, they will not be able to do their own schedule maintenance that will help their system to stabilize So there are so many things they need to do this year to improve power.”

Minister

But the Minister of Power, Adelabu Adebayo, reiterated the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, accessible, and sustainable electricity to power homes, industries, and economic growth in 2026.

He outlined key priorities for the year, including deepening efforts to enhance grid stability, expanding transmission infrastructure, strengthening collaboration with distribution companies to improve service delivery, and accelerating metering initiatives across communities.

In a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, the minister further stated that the Light Up Nigeria Initiative would remain a flagship priority, with sustained focus on industrial clusters and agricultural hubs to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Adelabu also emphasised the government’s commitment to renewable energy development, particularly solar and hydropower, to extend electricity access to underserved and rural areas.

Adelabu stressed that achieving these goals would require collective effort and called for a united front involving state governments, local communities, the private sector, and citizens. He said: “Protecting power infrastructure and adopting energy-effi

I am hopeful that 2026 will be a better year, where cooperation between all the players in the downstream and the mainstream will lead to significant creation of value, rather than the destruction of value that will we witnessed in 2025

cient practices are vital contributions every Nigerian can make. Let us do so with shared responsibility and renewed optimism. The work continues, and our resolve is stronger than ever.”

Downstream

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria(MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, had said there was need for policy consistency and predictability as well as more cooperation among players in the industry.

He added that it was important to have more local refining capability to increase accessibility and affordability of petroleum products in Nigeria as well as to boost export of petroleum products which could improve the nation’s foreign exchange stability.

Isong said: “2026 is an election year, if President Bola Tinubu is truly the candidate for the economy, then we should continue to see better and better indices arising from his policies which have today stabilised the economy and as investments continue to grow, we anticipate that the economy will grow significantly, grow better, and that crude oil, refined products, product refined locally look at it, will take its place in the economy and make for a more resilient, stronger economy.

“The indigenous players in the downstream sector are moving on very fast. It is a dream, the policy of the Nigerian government and the desire of Nigerian people to have local refining as much as possible. We already have in place historical distribution models throughout the country.

Those distribution models will continue to sharpen, and will continue to develop into more and more efficient models. But these distribution assets are already there. And those that are able to compete in terms of efficiency will survive.

Those that will adapt to the environment will survive. And with an increase in local refining, Nigeria will become a net exporter of refined petroleum products not just by vessels but by across the border. We move from smuggling to legal exploitation to the inland countries, to West Africa, to Central Africa. And all of these should be good for the economy.

“I am hopeful that 2026 will be a better year, where cooperation between all the players in the downstream and the mainstream will lead to significant creation of value, rather than the destruction of value that will be witnessed in 2025.

We need to have what you call policy consistency.We need to have predictability. And then, of course, you need to have cooperation. Everybody needs to play their role for the benefit of the Nigerian economy and the Nigerian people.

“For indigenous players in the sector, it is important that everybody takes a step back and finds solutions to the challenges that have been faced in 2025.

It is important that we remain resilient, we remain strong, but that we need to find new solutions that will ensure that we survive the changing environment. New partnerships, new friendships. It is important that new collaborations and new partnerships will help them improve their efficiency and innovate and tweak their business models.”

Affordability

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) in its prospects for 2026, called for petroleum products availability and affordability. It stated that with more refineries nearing completion and improved import coordination, 2026 is expected to witness better product availability.

It explained that affordability would depend largely on exchange rate stability, crude supply consistency, and regulatory balance.

These were contained in a statement by National President, PETROAN, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, and National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele. The association canvassed the growth of alternative sources of energy.

It stated that rising fuel costs and energy transition policies are expected to accelerate adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), solar, and other renewable energy solutions, helping to reduce pressure on petroleum demand.

According to it, petroleum pricing will continue to influence inflation trends in 2026. It stated that stable supply, moderated prices, and improved logistics efficiency could help ease inflationary pressures across the economy.

For it, healthy competition between importers and local refiners, supported by fair regulation, is expected to stabilize average pump prices. It also advocated for policies that prevent monopolistic behavior while encouraging efficiency and investment.

It called for immediate privatization of four national refineries and advocated for the privatization of Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries to improve operational efficiency and attract private investment.

It said that it was necessary to make crude oil available for local refineries, adding that relevant authorities should ensure steady and adequate crude supply to domestic refineries to support production and reduce import dependence.

According to it, the window for petroleum importation should remain open and that there should be the maintenance of import flexibility to guarantee uninterrupted supply during refinery maintenance or shutdowns.

It canvassed healthy pricing competition and opposed dirty price wars, and called for the encouragement of healthy pricing so as to promote fair competition while preventing manipulative pricing practices.

It said: “Port Harcourt Refinery should commence production by first quarter of 2026: Ensure the refinery is operational to provide additional domestic petroleum supply.

“There should be continuous stakeholder engagement: Institutionalize regular consultations with regulators, unions (The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), refinery operators, importers, and associations (PETROAN).”

The association also called for transparent crude allocation and pricing and the implementation of the Naira-for-Crude policy consistently and equitably.

It also called for the strengthening of upstream security and the Intensification of pipeline protection and anti-theft operations to boost crude production toward 1.6mbpd to 1.8 mbpd.

According to it, accountability and transparency in public investments are very important. It also urged relevant authorities to conduct forensic audits on refinery rehabilitation and public projects to ensure effective fund utilization.

It further advocated support for alternative energy and sustainable practices adding that it is ineluctable to encourage investment in renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies. According to it, these recommendations aim to stabilize supply, promote efficient domestic refining, ensure fair competition, and foster long-term sector growth in 2026 and beyond.

Last Line

“Nigeria’s petroleum sector in 2025 reflected cautious recovery amid persistent structural challenges. With improving crude oil production, expanding refinery approvals, and regulatory reforms, 2026 presents an opportunity to consolidate gains, stabilize prices, and strengthen energy security—provided policies remain transparent, inclusive, and investor-friendly,” PETROAN said.