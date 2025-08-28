2026: Ex-Oyetola’s Deputy Joins Osun Guber Race

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi (BOA), has formally declared his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election, vowing to unite the state and deliver transparent, people-centered governance.

Speaking to journalists at his Osogbo residence while unveiling his agenda, themed “A Call to Collective Action for a Brighter Osun State,” Alabi described his ambition as a covenant of service and results rather than “empty promises.”

He stressed the need for leadership that would transform education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, and youth empowerment into tangible dividends for citizens.

“The future of our state lies not in words, but in bold action,” he said. “My ambition is not personal; it is born out of a deep calling to serve. I have seen the struggles of our people, but also their resilience. With effective leadership, we can unlock the full potential of our state.”

Alabi outlined a 10-point agenda anchored on Inclusive Growth through Unity and Discipline, focusing on job creation, educational revival, women and youth empowerment, and positioning Osun as the cultural and tourism hub of the Yoruba nation.

He also emphasized restoring public trust through transparency and accountability, promising that government presence would be felt in every community, from farmers to traders, artisans to entrepreneurs.

Calling on Osun residents to rally behind his vision, Alabi urged collective action across political, ethnic, and religious divides.

“We have a choice to make: to take bold action towards a better future or wait passively for change. I invite all sons and daughters of Osun to join me on this journey. Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come,” he said.