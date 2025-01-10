2026: Ex-APC Lawmakers Back Zoning Gov’ship Ticket To Osun West

Share

The forum of former members of Osun State House of Assembly (OSHA), under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the party leadership to zone its 2026 governorship ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District.

In a communiqué signed by the forum’s secretary, Ajibola Akinloye, and 14 other members, the group argued that Osun West has been marginalized, as it has never produced a governorship candidate for the party since 1999.

Reiterating their commitment to equity, justice, and fairness, the ex-lawmakers pledged their unwavering support for the APC leader in the state, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

They, however, noted that their request is subject to Oyetola’s decision, recognizing his right of first refusal to the party’s ticket.

They resolved: “We earnestly ask for the governorship ticket to be zoned to West Senatorial District which has never got the ticket in the Progressive Party since 1999, unlike the two other Senatorial Districts.

“Our agitation/request is subject to the decision of our leader H. E Gboyega Oyetola, the Honourable Minister for Marine and Blue Economy who has the right of first refusal to the APC governorship ticket.

“Party activities should commence immediately from polling units to the state level to send the ruling party in the state (PDP) out of power by 2026.”

“We appreciate the efforts of Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Fiscal Reforms, economic resurgence and Social Welfare among others”.

