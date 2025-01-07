Share

The National Coordinator of a Sociocultural group, Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF), Alhaji Lateef Olalekan, on Tuesday, said electing new leadership into any position should never be a do-or-die affair.

Olalekan popularly called Asiri Ede, however, urged the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke to caution his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye to refrain from acts capable of causing a crisis in the state.

Speaking at a New Year Carnival Celebration, organized by Youths in Ede, YPF Coordinator berated Alhaji Akinleye, for allegedly threatening residents of Ede, the Governor’s hometown.

The Chief of Staff was said to have been threatening APC supporters in Ede, saying they must ensure they support the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming gubernatorial election or go into exile

The threat, allegedly made during a public gathering in Ede, was captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

In the video, Akinleye reportedly boasted that the February 2025 local government council election was already a “done deal.” He further stated that the PDP would use all possible means to secure Governor Adeleke’s re-election in 2026.

Reacting during the New Year Carnival Celebration, Alhaji Olalekan decried the statement attributed to the Chief of Staff.

According to the YPF Coordinator, it was unbecoming of a public figure to utter such a remark in public, calling on Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and other security agents to investigate Akinleye.

“I want to urge His Excellency, Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke to caution his Chief of Staff and other aides to desist from action capable of causing a breach of peace.

“During the 2023 general elections when the so-called PDP members did not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, nobody threatened them to leave the town.

“The Chief of Staff goofed by threatening residents of the town not to support APC or leave the town. This is not the best thing to be done by a man holding a reputable position.”

Akinleye allegedly stated, “There won’t be any safety guaranteed for members of the opposition party in Ede who choose not to cast their votes for Governor Adeleke’s second term.”

He however expressed concern over the Chief of Staff’s statements, adding, “It is unfortunate that a senior political functionary of Akinleye’s calibre would stoop so low as to incite violence over an election.

