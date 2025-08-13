2026: Ekiti APC Youth Endorse Afuye As Oyebanji’s Running Mate

…Says deputy governor intellectually competent

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth in Ekiti State have thrown their weight behind the renomination of the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, to recontest in 2026.

The youth declared that the Deputy Governor is competent and intellectually vast to seek reelection with her principal, Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The youth described the position canvassed by a group, which they said it’s being sponsored by some hidden forces and flaunting the card of incompetence against Mrs Afuye, as not “only baseless and spurious, but laced with enmity and jealousy”.

The APC youth spoke in reaction to a statement credited to a group under the banner of Concerned APC Patriots, who, in a statement by its convener, Joshua Ademola, rejected the renomination of the Deputy Governor for a second term ticket.

Reacting to the position of the group in a statement on Wednesday by the APC Youth Leader, Ikere Local Government, Hon Fatai Bello, said Mrs Afuye remains the best option for APC on account of her unparalleled loyalty, political wizardry and vast knowledge of statutory duties attached to her office.

The youth leader said: “Our attention has been drawn to a campaign of calumny being engineered by a sponsored group claiming that the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, is incompetent to be renominated as the Deputy Governorship candidate to Governor Biodun Oyebanji in 2026.

“We want the public to discountenance this unnecessary and misdirected tirade, for lacking in substance and for the fact that Her Excellency, in the last three years, demonstrated capacity that has added immeasurable value to the Ekiti’s number two office.

“It is on record that Mrs Afuye has presided and resolved lingering chieftaincy and land tussle cases in more than 50 towns across the state, which have attracted accolades, leading to her being represented to run with Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the joint ticket in APC in the impending poll.

“Examples abound that it was under the capacious and ebullient leadership of Mrs Afuye that the ever-puzzling Osan/Epe boundary tussle was permanently resolved, ditto Osan/Iro impasse.

“The two land tussles have become reference points, with the National Boundary Commission now recommending them to states as a template to apply in resolving inter-town land logjams.

“Through Mrs Afuye’s shrewd and deft knowledge of chieftaincy issues, being a respectable princess of Akayejo Ruling House in Ikere Ekiti, the government has successfully installed 10 traditional rulers of various communities, with none eliciting judicial interventions due to openness, transparency and strict adherence to customs and traditions that were embraced in the selection processes.

“Through effective leadership mastery and a magic wand wielded by the Deputy Governor, several inter-state land matters, especially land brouhahas between Ekiti and Osun, Kwara, Ondo and Kogi, have been resolved, to avert unnecessary bloodshed and acrimony that could strain Ekiti’s relationships with its neighbours.

“We couldn’t decipher precisely the definition of competency that this phantom group was trying to preach. Competence stands as a symbol of effectiveness and efficiency at the duty post. If this still remains the case, Mrs Afuye has not faltered in any of the duties within her purview.

“In case these alarmists are oblivious of this fact, Mrs Afuye had at various times represented Governor Oyebanji in discharging high-profile State functions, even outside the state.

“Visits to Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, and Oyo for various functions are a few of these cases to justify the extent to which she has gone to competently stand in for her principal”.

Bello added further that Governor Oyebanji remains the best person to calibrate how competent his Deputy is, having worked with her closely for three years, and not any paid agent.

” If the governor, known as a thorough-bred academic and uncompromising politician, had gleefully consented to the idea of a joint ticket with his Deputy for a second term running, without subtle or stiff opposition, this suggested that he had found her worthy in character, competency and effectiveness.

“We want to appeal to Ekiti people to rebuff any agent provocateur who is being goaded to act as a party man to ruffle the feathers and throw a spanner in the wheel of progress of our dear state.

“Mrs Afuye has demonstrated her loyalty to a course and action in the last three years, which enabled stability in government and has served as a propelling force to the wonderful jobs being performed by Governor Oyebanji.

“We want to state in unambiguous terms that the claim by this irresponsible group was one of the stunts those who are suffering personality disorders always spew to stoke unnecessary tension in the system during electioneering.

“Besides her administrative and political acumen adjudged to be captivating, Mrs Afuye is an archetype of integrity, honour and contentment that any governor would relish and will admire to work with.

“We advise these political do-gooders and hirelings to stop their crying more than the bereaved antic. This irresponsible action, we know, can’t fly, because the governor, the party and the entire Ekiti citizens are pleased with the personality and capability of the Deputy Governor”, Bello stated.