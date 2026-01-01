2026: EFCC Chair, Olukoyede, Seeks Zero Tolerance For Corruption

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has advocated zero tolerance for economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption in 2026.

He gave this charge in Abuja yesterday, in a New Year Message signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale.

According to “Anti-Corruption czar”, the euphoria of the new year is gladdening but should awaken in every Nigerian deeper drives for accountable conduct in order to make the nation enviable and sustainably great.

He said: “As we welcome the new year with excitement and renewed hopes, let us renew our commitment and channel our energy to the paths of accountability and zero tolerance for corruption.”

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will surely break away from the shackles of poverty and deprivation, stressing that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is hinged on making Nigeria great again.

He said: “We can make Nigeria greater. This is the pivot of the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President. Nigeria will rise again.” He wished Nigerians a happy and more fulfilling 2026.